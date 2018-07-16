thunar-vcs-plugin
Introduction
The Thunar VCS Plugin adds Subversion and GIT actions to the context menu of thunar. This gives an SVN and GIT integration to Thunar.
This project was formerly known as Thunar SVN Plugin.
The current features are:
- Most of the svn action: add, blame, checkout, cleanup, commit, copy, delete, export, import, lock, log, move, properties, relocate, resolved, revert, status, switch, unlock, update.
- Subversion info in file properties dialog.
- Basic git actions: add, blame, branch, clean, clone, log, move, reset, stash, status.
Usage
In the Thunar file/folder view, right click on a file or folder and the context menu will pop up showing the SVN and GIT sub menu. Choose the appropriate action.
Screenshots
These screen shots are of the Thunar git Plugin.
|Git context sub menu show for a version controlled file
|Git log window for a selected file
The notification dialog is shown during and after several Git actions.
These screen shots are of the Thunar SVN Plugin.
|SVN context sub menu show for a version controlled file
The SVN context sub menu show for a version controlled file.
|SVN log window for a selected file
The notification dialog is shown during and after many SVN actions, like update.
Required Packages
The Thunar VCS Plugin depends on the following packages:
For svn support it requires the following packages:
- libsvn 1.5 or higher
- libapr 0.9.7 or higher
For git support it requires the following packages:
- git
Building and Installing
Building the Thunar VCS Plugin depends on xfce4-dev-tools version 4.8.0 or higher. For Thunar to be able to find the Thunar VCS Plugin, both have to be installed with the same prefix. The configure script will automatically try find the prefix of Thunar. To ensure this is the case, run the following command to build from tarball:
./configure
For source build from the git repository run the following:
./autogen.sh
After running one of these commands, the source is ready to be build and installed. For installation, root access might be necessary.
make && make install
Latest Release
0.2.0 (20180716)
Source Code Repository
https://gitlab.xfce.org/thunar-plugins/thunar-vcs-plugin
git clone https://gitlab.xfce.org/thunar-plugins/thunar-vcs-plugin
Reporting Bugs
- Reporting Bugs – Open bug reports and how to report new bugs