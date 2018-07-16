thunar-vcs-plugin

Introduction

The Thunar VCS Plugin adds Subversion and GIT actions to the context menu of thunar. This gives an SVN and GIT integration to Thunar. This project was formerly known as Thunar SVN Plugin. The current features are: Most of the svn action: add, blame, checkout, cleanup, commit, copy, delete, export, import, lock, log, move, properties, relocate, resolved, revert, status, switch, unlock, update.

Subversion info in file properties dialog.

Basic git actions: add, blame, branch, clean, clone, log, move, reset, stash, status.

Usage

In the Thunar file/folder view, right click on a file or folder and the context menu will pop up showing the SVN and GIT sub menu. Choose the appropriate action.

Screenshots

These screen shots are of the Thunar git Plugin. Git context sub menu show for a version controlled file Git log window for a selected file The notification dialog is shown during and after several Git actions. These screen shots are of the Thunar SVN Plugin. SVN context sub menu show for a version controlled file The SVN context sub menu show for a version controlled file. SVN log window for a selected file The notification dialog is shown during and after many SVN actions, like update. Back To Top

Required Packages

The Thunar VCS Plugin depends on the following packages: Thunar

Thunarx

GTK+

GIO

GLib

exo

libxfce4util For svn support it requires the following packages: libsvn 1.5 or higher

libapr 0.9.7 or higher For git support it requires the following packages: git Back To Top

Building and Installing

Building the Thunar VCS Plugin depends on xfce4-dev-tools version 4.8.0 or higher. For Thunar to be able to find the Thunar VCS Plugin, both have to be installed with the same prefix. The configure script will automatically try find the prefix of Thunar. To ensure this is the case, run the following command to build from tarball: ./configure For source build from the git repository run the following: ./autogen.sh After running one of these commands, the source is ready to be build and installed. For installation, root access might be necessary. make && make install Back To Top

Latest Release

0.2.0 (20180716)

Source Code Repository

https://gitlab.xfce.org/thunar-plugins/thunar-vcs-plugin git clone https://gitlab.xfce.org/thunar-plugins/thunar-vcs-plugin

Reporting Bugs